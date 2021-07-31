UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Interact With People Live At 3 Pm Tomorrow: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 10:52 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday announced thatPrime Minister Imran Khan will address the people live through telephone calls and social media messages tomorrow at 3 pm

In a tweet, the minister said the prime minister will intact with the people in the programme" Apka Wazir-e-Azam Apke Sath".

