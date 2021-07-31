Prime Minister to interact with people live at 3 pm tomorrow: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday announced thatPrime Minister Imran Khan will address the people live through telephone calls and social media messages tomorrow at 3 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the people live through telephone calls and social media messages tomorrow at 3 pm.

In a tweet, the minister said the prime minister will interact with the people in the programme" Apka Wazir-e-Azam Apke Sath".