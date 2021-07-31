UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Interact With People Live At 3 Pm Tomorrow: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 11:47 PM

Prime Minister to interact with people live at 3 pm tomorrow: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday announced thatPrime Minister Imran Khan will address the people live through telephone calls and social media messages tomorrow at 3 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the people live through telephone calls and social media messages tomorrow at 3 pm.

In a tweet, the minister said the prime minister will interact with the people in the programme" Apka Wazir-e-Azam Apke Sath".

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media

Recent Stories

Niger floods claim 35 lives, leave over 26,000 hom ..

Niger floods claim 35 lives, leave over 26,000 homeless

6 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

Covid-19 claims six more lives in KP

6 minutes ago
 Turkey Arrests Suspect in Starting Forest Fires in ..

Turkey Arrests Suspect in Starting Forest Fires in Country - Erdogan

6 minutes ago
 Asad urges Sindh govt to review its decisions abou ..

Asad urges Sindh govt to review its decisions about lockdown

6 minutes ago
 Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Hera ..

Taliban and Afghan forces clash again outside Herat city

38 minutes ago
 Leach says England back Stokes over mental health ..

Leach says England back Stokes over mental health break

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.