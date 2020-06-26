Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas cash relief for 138,275 families living along LoC today

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Muzaffarbad today mainly to launch Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for around 138, 275 families living along the Line of Control (LoC).

On the prime minister's directive, around 138, 275 families of 219 villages living along LoC had been entitled for the emergency cash assistance. The families would receive monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 besides an emergency cash of Rs 12,000 to be given to the women of the said households.

The relief had been granted to the families as they lived under a constant risk of unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces and had suffered the losses of both lives and properties.

During past six months, India had committed 1440 ceasefire violations, martyring 13 people and leaving another 104 seriously injured.

The government had allocated Rs 3 billion for the said families. 17 Ehsaas Registration Centers had been established to facilitate the people for getting the entitlement cards.

During the visit to the AJK capital, the prime minister would also chair a meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the territory.