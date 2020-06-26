UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister To Launch Ehsaas Cash Relief For 138,275 Families Living Along LoC Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 04:13 PM

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas cash relief for 138,275 families living along LoC today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Muzaffarbad today mainly to launch Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for around 138, 275 families living along the Line of Control (LoC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Muzaffarbad today mainly to launch Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program for around 138, 275 families living along the Line of Control (LoC).

On the prime minister's directive, around 138, 275 families of 219 villages living along LoC had been entitled for the emergency cash assistance. The families would receive monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 besides an emergency cash of Rs 12,000 to be given to the women of the said households.

The relief had been granted to the families as they lived under a constant risk of unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces and had suffered the losses of both lives and properties.

During past six months, India had committed 1440 ceasefire violations, martyring 13 people and leaving another 104 seriously injured.

The government had allocated Rs 3 billion for the said families. 17 Ehsaas Registration Centers had been established to facilitate the people for getting the entitlement cards.

During the visit to the AJK capital, the prime minister would also chair a meeting to discuss the coronavirus situation in the territory.

Related Topics

India Injured Firing Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New General Assembly of NUST Alumni Association sw ..

38 seconds ago

Russia May Resume International Air Flights in Jul ..

2 seconds ago

UK teen who threw French boy off London gallery ja ..

3 seconds ago

Pakistan & China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

8 seconds ago

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of case pertaining ..

3 minutes ago

Shopkeepers asked to religiously follow SOPs again ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.