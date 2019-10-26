Prime Minister to lay foundation stone of Guru Nanak University on Oct 28: Ijaz Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ejaz Ahmad Shah Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Guru Nanak International University here on October 28 and inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9

Talking to APP here, he said the government was providing foolproof security to Sikh community besides all other facilities.

The minister said that after reaching Nankana Sahib on Friday, he visited the proposed university site and also reviewed arrangements made for the pilgrims, who would visit the town in connection with 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

He issued necessary directions for making adequate arrangements for the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the district administration briefed the minister regarding arrangements made for the visiting pilgrims, security and university foundation laying ceremony. The minister expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district administration and the departments concerned.

It is mentioned here that four-day 550th birth anniversary celebrations would start here on Nov 12, in which a large number of Sikh yatrees would participate from across the world.