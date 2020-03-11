UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister To Lay Foundation Stone Of Seven Housing Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will lay foundation stone of seven housing projects, envisaging construction of 20,000 housing units at the cost of Rs100 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will lay foundation stone of seven housing projects, envisaging construction of 20,000 housing units at the cost of Rs100 billion.

Among these projects, six pertained to Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation whereas one would be executed by the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The housing authority is providing affordable and quality residential facilities to the federal employees and in this regard, bank loaning facility would also be extended.

The construction and provision of housing units is an important sector in the country's economy and social prosperity.

Under the prime minister's vision, these projects would not only provide residential facilities to those Pakistanis who did not own any, besides, boosting the construction sector in the country and creating job opportunities.

In the past, due to lack of proper strategy, the country had been facing a shortage of 10 million housing units which had made it difficult for the low income and salaried classes to dream the ownership of residences.

