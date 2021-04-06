UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister To Lead Delegation At D-8 Summit

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:22 PM

Prime Minister to lead delegation at D-8 summit

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead a delegation to 10th D-8 summit being hosted by People's Republic of Bangladesh in virtual format on April 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead a delegation to 10th D-8 summit being hosted by People's Republic of Bangladesh in virtual format on April 8.

The theme of the summit is 'Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing Power of Youth and Technology and will be attended by heads of states/governments of eight D-8 member states including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey and Pakistan, Foreign office spokesperson said in a press release on Tuesday.

The 10th D-8 Summit is expected to adopt a declaration and the decennial roadmap 2020-2030.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey will hand over the chairmanship of the D-8 Summit to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also attend the 19th Council of Ministers meeting that will precede the Summit.

The D-8 was established in 1997 to promote economic and development cooperation among eight member states. The D-8 Secretariat is located in Istanbul.

The D-8 objectives, inter alia, include improving developing countries' position in the world economy, diversifying new opportunities in trade relations, and enhancing participation in decision-making at the international level.

Priority areas of cooperation in the D-8 include: (i) trade; (ii) industry; (iii) agriculture and food security; (iv) energy (v) transportation and (vi) tourism.

"Pakistan has actively contributed towards promotion and realization of objectives and goals of D-8. Pakistan hosted the Eighth D-8 Summit in Islamabad in 2012 and remained the Chair of the Organization from 2012 to 2017. The Islamabad Summit was a resounding success with adoption of two landmark documents the D-8 Charter, and the D-8 Global Vision, along with the Islamabad Declaration," the spokesperson said.

Pakistan had hosted two meetings of council of ministers, several commission meetings, and regular sectoral meetings.

Pakistan has been actively taking part in various D-8 initiatives and projects and hosted four sectoral meetings in the last four months relating to research and innovation, technology transfer and exchange, agriculture, and visa facilitation, it was further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Technology Bangladesh Exchange Iran Turkey Egypt Agriculture Istanbul Lead Indonesia Malaysia Nigeria Tayyip Erdogan April Visa 2017 From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 positive patients in Attock surged to 162 ..

7 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister seeks media's healthy role for ..

7 minutes ago

US, Indian Climate Officials Discuss Emission Cuts

7 minutes ago

Old enmity claims five lives including passerby

10 minutes ago

Clean water, soap access urgent in healthcare faci ..

10 minutes ago

Jordan's Prince Hamzah in fiery exchange with army ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.