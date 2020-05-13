Prime Minister to never let his people die of hunger, poverty: Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed that he would never let his people die of hunger and poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed that he would never let his people die of hunger and poverty.

Talking to a private news channel, she said COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the lives of labor class and daily wagers attached with small entrepreneur. Pakistan could not afford further extension in lockdown in such economic situation, he added.

She said the developed countries were in severe crises due to coronavirus outbreak. "I appreciate my country fellows for coming out as strong and united nation in this crucial time," she said.

The incumbent government had initiated exemplary relief programs for immediate financial assistance of coronavirus affected people, she added.

The minister further said the government had to maintain balance between health of people and economy, while the government was taking concrete steps in order to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government was also monitoring the post lockdown situation, she said adding It was responsibility of the authorities to ensure that all Standard Operating Procedures were being followed properly.

She appealed to the masses to follow all precautionary measures and observe social distancing to stay safe and contain the spread of coronavirus.