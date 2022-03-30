Prime Minister to not tender resignation, play till last ball: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not tender resignation and would play till last ball

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not tender resignation and would play till last ball.

Talking to media person here, he said the cabinet reposed confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.

The prime minister placed the content of letter before the cabinet and detailed deliberation was carried out on it, he added.

Terming the Opposition Dawn Leaks and Memo-gate, he said the nation would not forgive the foreign investment based opposition.

He hinted that in-camera session could be convened which might be addressed by the prime minister or Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

More Stories From Pakistan

