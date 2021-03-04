UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister To Open Virtual 14th ECO Summit On Thursday, Share Pakistan's Perspective On COVID-19 Challenges

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:05 AM

Prime Minister to open virtual 14th ECO Summit on Thursday, share Pakistan's perspective on COVID-19 challenges

Prime Minister Imran Khan will open the 14th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), to be held virtually on Thursday (March 4), and share Pakistan's perspective on COVID-19 challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan will open the 14th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), to be held virtually on Thursday (March 4), and share Pakistan's perspective on COVID-19 challenges.

The theme of the summit is "Regional Economic Cooperation in the Aftermath of Covid-19".

The prime minister will open the summit in Pakistan's capacity as the Chair of the 13th Summit, held in Islamabad in March 2017. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair the 14th Summit, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective on COVID-19 challenges, the prime minister will outline his vision for regional economic development in line with the ECO's founding principles of promotion of trade and connectivity, it added.

Pakistan, Iran and Turkey are the founding members of ECO, which was formed in 1985 from the erstwhile Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD).

Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan later joined it.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to the ECO, which aims at promoting effective regional cooperation, with focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity, the FO said.

The summit is the highest platform of the 10-member ECO. The summit meetings entail exchange of views on regional and global issues of interest to the ECO region and review of the progress in implementation of the ECO programmes and projects, it added.

Pakistan has been actively contributing towards advancement of the goals and objectives of ECO, including regional economic integration, the FO concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange Iran Turkey Progress Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Tayyip Erdogan March 2017 From Share

Recent Stories

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

3 minutes ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

3 minutes ago

Ten dead in militia attack in eastern DR Congo

1 hour ago

Stocks gain in Europe, mixed in US

1 hour ago

Vettel targets another F1 world title as Aston Mar ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan's PPP Candidate Wins Islamabad's Senate S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.