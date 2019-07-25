Prime Minister to play role for expats participation in general election: Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari

Prime Minister Imran Khan would play a leading role to give expatriate Pakistanis their inalienable right to participate in general election, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari said Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan would play a leading role to give expatriate Pakistanis their inalienable right to participate in general election , Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari said Thursday.

Zulfikar Bukhari, in his tweet congratulated the Pakistani diaspora for becoming the part of change and said, "Best recognition for Overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan's history, within just a year of government PM Imran Khan announces that he will be leading the campaign to get the right for overseas Pakistanis to contest elections."Terming it a big achievement for Pakistani expatriates, he said, it was the hallmark of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf that it had ensured their participation in the election process through casting votes and now the PTI was moving towards giving them right to contest the election.