Prime Minister to raise Kashmir cause at every forum: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would raise Kashmir issue at every available forum including United Nation Security Council (UNSC).

The prime minister had raised Kashmir cause effectively during his historical visit to the United States with United States President Donald Trump, who offered for mediation on the issue, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the whole nation was united against Indian government illegal decision of abolishing Article 370. The civil and military leadership were on same page and giving a strapping message to the world for pressuring the India to stop atrocities and brutalities on innocent people of Kashmir, he added.

The special assistant said India could not suppress the freedom movement through increasing the troops in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). Kashmiris were rendering supreme sacrifices to get basic right to self-determination, he stated.

He said that Pakistan was supporting Kashmiris indigenous movement by morally, politically and diplomatically.

Usman Dar urged the opposition parties to adopt unified stance over Kashmir dispute instead of making political point scoring.