Prime Minister to respond to public queries in live Tv programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday will respond to public queries in the most popular live tv programme, "Aapka Wazir-e-Azam Aap kai sath." The programme will be telecast live at 1500 hours on Television, radio and streamed at popular social media platforms.

According to a tweet of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, the prime minister will respond to public queries in a live programme on Sunday.

The people can put their questions on landline no: 051-9224900.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been regularly interacting with the public through this programme in which public posed different queries regarding important national and global issues, raise their issues and give suggestions.