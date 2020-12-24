Prime Minister to sign $4.5 bln railway project next week: Azam Khan Sawati

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Sawati Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would sign a new railway project worth $4.5 billion at a trilateral meeting to be held next week to link Pakistan with Afghanistan and Azerbaijan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ):Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Sawati Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would sign a new railway project worth $4.5 billion at a trilateral meeting to be held next week to link Pakistan with Afghanistan and Azerbaijan.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Christmas Day, he said work on Main Line-One (ML-1) project would be started in the first quarter of 2021 that would bring economic prosperity in the region.

He said the ML-1 project was a game changer for Pakistan Railways and indispensable for strengthening country's development.

On the occasion, Sawati congratulated Christian community and felt pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

He said Islam taught the lesson of peace, friendship and the promotion of inter-faith harmony, which was the dire need of the hour.

The minister said the Constitution of Pakistan provided the right of equality, freedom and security for all communities living in Pakistan irrespective of their religion, profession or ethnic origin.

He also appreciated the role of Christian community for carrying out services in various fields of life for the development of beloved homeland.

The minister ensured that the PTI led government would continue to safeguard the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities.

"Being the equal citizens of the State, the government will empower them to use their abilities for national development, progress and prosperity, he said expressing the hope that the Christian brethren would continue to play their due role in the development of Pakistan with complete dedication.

Later, gifts were distributed among the Christian employees while a large number of people particularly Christians attended the ceremony.