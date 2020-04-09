UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister To Take Part In Live Telethon For Covid-19 Relief Fund On Friday: Faisal Javed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would participate in a Live Telethon on Friday at 5 pm for COVID19 Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would participate in a Live Telethon on Friday at 5 pm for COVID19 Relief Fund.

Senator faisal, in a tweet, said, You can send your tax deductable donations to A/c # 4162 786 786 National Bank of Pak", The fund would be used to take care of all those who had been made destitute by the lockdown, he added.

