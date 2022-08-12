UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Unveil Newly Recorded National Anthem On August 14

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Prime Minister to unveil newly recorded National Anthem on August 14

Shehbaz Sharif will become the second prime minister after the first elected prime minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan, who will unveil the newly recorded National Anthem on August 14.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Shehbaz Sharif will become the second prime minister after the first elected prime minister of Pakistan Liaquat Ali Khan, who will unveil the newly recorded National Anthem on August 14.

After the establishment of Pakistan, for the first time in December 1948, a Government of Pakistan committee led by Sardar Abdur Rab Nishtar began working on creating the National Anthem.

The music composed by Ahmad Chagla for the National Anthem was presented before Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and other members of the committee, and it was approved on August 10, 1950.

The anthem written by Hafeez Jalandhri was formally approved in August 1954.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government started the process for the second recording of the National Anthem in August 2017. In this connection, all prominent newspapers published advertisements.

A steering committee headed by Senator Javed Jabbar with audio and visual sub- committees were formed for re-recording of the anthem.

After Marriyum Aurangzeb assumed the office of Minister of Information and Broadcasting in April this year, work on the project was sped up.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting along with other institutions, departments and a large number of artists worked together to complete the national effort. The armed forces, including the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and their bands also collaborated.

About 155 singers, 48 composers and six band masters participated in the preparation of the anthem. The noteworthy fact is that it was recorded with a new orchestra and cinematography.

The new recording of the National Anthem is a rainbow of cultural, civilizational and regional colours, which gives a message of unity, brotherhood and regional identity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Music ISPR Abdur Rab Nishtar Liaquat Ali Khan Maryam Aurangzeb April August December 2017 Muslim All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Controversial British-Indian author Salman Rushdie ..

Controversial British-Indian author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York ..

47 seconds ago
 Drought declared in several parts of England

Drought declared in several parts of England

11 minutes ago
 CM stresses for youth role in country's developmen ..

CM stresses for youth role in country's development

11 minutes ago
 'Youth are asset of Pakistan': Balighur Rehman

'Youth are asset of Pakistan': Balighur Rehman

11 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) takes charge as new cha ..

Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) takes charge as new chairman WAPDA

19 minutes ago
 Khaliq-uz-Zaman appointed prosecutor general Punja ..

Khaliq-uz-Zaman appointed prosecutor general Punjab

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.