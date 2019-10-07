UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister To Visit China From Oct 8 To 9; Hold Meetings With Chinese Leadership: FO

Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the invitation of Premier of the State Council of the Peoples' Republic of China, will visit China from October 8 to 9, 2019 and will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the invitation of Premier of the State Council of the Peoples' Republic of China, will visit China from October 8 to 9, 2019 and will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang will separately host banquets in honour of the Prime Minister Khan. A number of Agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed at a ceremony to be witnessed by the two prime ministers, a foreign office statement issued here on Monday said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the foreign minister, minister for railways, minister for planning, development and reform, adviser to prime minister on commerce, special assistant to prime minister on petroleum, board of Investment (BOI) chairman and senior officials.

The Chief of Army Staff will join the prime minister's meetings with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping, the statement mentioned.

The visit of the prime minister was in continuation of the long-established tradition of the leadership of the two countries meeting regularly and consulting closely on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister will exchange views on regional developments including the state of peace and security in South Asia arising from the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, it added.

The visit will be instrumental in further cementing Pakistan's economic, investment and strategic ties with China.

Among other things, the prime minister will apprise the Chinese leadership of the government's recent landmark decisions to speed-up implementation of the ongoing CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects as well as efforts to project CPEC as a High-Quality Demonstration Project of BRI (Belt and Road Initiative). According to the foreign office statement, there will be interaction with senior representatives of the Chinese business and corporate sector as well for deepening bilateral trade, commercial and investment partnership.

The prime minister will also be participating in the closing ceremony of the Beijing International Horticulture Expo, as a chief guest, where Premier Li Keqiang will be the host.

Pakistan and China are closest friends, staunch partners and 'iron brothers'. The two countries are joined together in an 'All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership'. This time-tested friendship between the two countries was based on unparalleled mutual trust, understanding and commonality of interests.

The leadership of both countries was fully committed to building closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future in the New Era, the statement concluded.

