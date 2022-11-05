UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Visit Egypt For COP-27 On Nov 7-8

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Prime Minister to visit Egypt for COP-27 on Nov 7-8

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt to participate in the "Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit" on November 7-8, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt to participate in the "Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit" on November 7-8, 2022.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other cabinet members and senior officials. This summit is taking place as part of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP-27).

At the invitation of the Egyptian Presidency of COP-27, the Prime Minister would also co-chair, along with his Norwegian counterpart, a high-level roundtable discussion on "Climate Change and the sustainability of vulnerable communities" on November 8, 2022, according to the Foreign Office.

Prime Minister will also participate in other high-level events as a speaker, including the UN Secretary General's roundtable to launch the Early Warning Systems for Executive Action Plan, and the "middle East Green Initiative Summit" on November 7; being hosted by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the margins of the summit.

COP-27 is taking place at a time when millions of people in Pakistan, and millions more in other parts of the world, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change. As a developing country most affected by this phenomenon, Pakistan would make a robust call, inter alia, for urgency of climate solidarity and climate justice, based on the established principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

In its capacity as the incumbent Chair of the Group of 77 & China, which is the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system, Pakistan would also lead the Group in the climate change negotiations; including in thematic areas such as climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, and capacity building.

The COP is the supreme decision making body under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which meets on annual basis to review and advance collective efforts to address climate change. As a main stakeholder, Pakistan would continue to, proactively, make positive contributions to the global climate change debate, negotiations and collective action.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister World Foreign Office United Nations China Egypt Lead Saudi Arabia Middle East Colombian Peso November Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

Activists Who Glued Themselves to Roads in Munich ..

Activists Who Glued Themselves to Roads in Munich to Spend One Month in Custody ..

1 minute ago
 North Korea fires four short-range ballistic missi ..

North Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles

1 minute ago
 Pilot strike disrupts Kenya Airways flights

Pilot strike disrupts Kenya Airways flights

1 minute ago
 Scotland survive Fiji fright in Autumn Nations Ser ..

Scotland survive Fiji fright in Autumn Nations Series

26 minutes ago
 Motorcycling: Valencia MotoGP grid

Motorcycling: Valencia MotoGP grid

26 minutes ago
 One killed, scores missing after tornadoes hit sou ..

One killed, scores missing after tornadoes hit southern US: reports

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.