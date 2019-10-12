UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister To Visit Iran Sunday For His Regional Peace Initiative

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 09:35 PM

Prime minister to visit Iran Sunday for his regional peace initiative

Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Iran on Sunday as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Iran on Sunday as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region.

During the visit, the prime minister would meet with the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Dr. Hassan Rouhani, a PM Office statement said.

Besides the issues relating to peace and security in the Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments will be discussed during the meetings.

This will be the prime minister's second visit to Iran this year. The prime minister also had a bilateral meeting with the Iranian president on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York last month.

Related Topics

Assembly Imran Khan Prime Minister Iran Visit New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Saudi Border Guard Says Received Signal About Expl ..

2 seconds ago

Sindh Government to Engage Community for Rehabilit ..

4 minutes ago

Hockey hurts just like football says Petr Cech

4 minutes ago

Seven stranded whales found dead in Indonesia

4 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says Maulana Fazl has been pushed t ..

34 minutes ago

Mostly sunny weather forecast for Karachi on Sunda ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.