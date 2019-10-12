Prime minister to visit Iran Sunday for his regional peace initiative

Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Iran on Sunday as part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region

During the visit, the prime minister would meet with the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Dr. Hassan Rouhani, a PM Office statement said.

Besides the issues relating to peace and security in the Gulf, bilateral matters and important regional developments will be discussed during the meetings.

This will be the prime minister's second visit to Iran this year. The prime minister also had a bilateral meeting with the Iranian president on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York last month.