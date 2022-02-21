UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister To Visit Russia On Feb 23-24 At Putin's Invitation

Published February 21, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, will pay an official visit to Russia on February 23-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, will pay an official visit to Russia on February 23-24.

Bilateral Summit will be the highlight of the visit of Prime Minister Khan, who will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the members of his cabinet.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.

During the Summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, Foreign Affairs said in a press release issued here.

They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

The visit of the Prime Minister will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields, it added.

