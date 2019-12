Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday (December 14) as part of the regular exchanges between the leadership of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday ( December 14) as part of the regular exchanges between the leadership of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The consultations between the two leadership would cover bilateral matters and recent developments in the regional context, a Foreign Office press release said.