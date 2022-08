Prime Minister to visit Sukkur on Friday to review flood relief activities: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Sukkur on Friday to review flood rescue and relief activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Sukkur on Friday to review flood rescue and relief activities.

"PM chaired International Partners meeting for cooperation in flood rescue, relief, rehabilitation right after reaching Islamabad at the Economic Affairs Division ," she said in a tweet on Thursday.

Marriyum said the National Disaster Management Authority chairman and the representatives of provinces briefed the prime minister on flood relief and rescue, and cash distributions updates.