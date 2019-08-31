UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister, UAE Crown Prince Discuss Troubling Developments In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:37 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made a telephone call to Muhammad bin Zayed, Crown Prince of UAE, to discuss the troubling developments in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday made a telephone call to Muhammad bin Zayed, Crown Prince of UAE, to discuss the troubling developments in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Prime Minister informed that the total lockdown and the curfew in the IOJ&K had entered the fourth week resulting in dire human rights and humanitarian situation. The Prime Minister underlined that India's ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) had intensified, while there was a serious possibility of false flag operation that India may stage to divert the world's attention from its crimes in IOJ&K.

The Prime Minister added that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir were looking for strong support of the Islamic States. The people of Pakistan also attached high hopes to the OIC countries, including the UAE, at this critical juncture.He emphasized that it was vitally important for the international community to take urgent steps to get the curfew and other restrictions lifted and to safeguard the lives and rights of the Kashmiri people.The Crown Prince thanked the Prime Minister for apprising him of the latest developments.

The two leaders agreed to remain closely engaged with a view to taking steps to address the serious situation.

