ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday while referring to pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, underlined that focus, efficiency and delivery were the principles of his government's development policy.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted that during the tenure of the past government, the CPEC projects were delayed which was a criminal behaviour but resolved that such behaviour would not be tolerated now.

About his visit to Rashakai Special Economic Zones, the prime minister said meeting the timelines of SEZs and other related projects was essential.

In another related tweet, the prime minister said that SEZ were an important component of CPEC, capable of accelerating the economic growth and creating job opportunities.

About Rashakai SEZs, he said that he had directed for plugging of the loopholes in the coordination to expedite the pace of construction.

