Prime Minister Underlines Focus, Efficiency, Delivery As Core Principles Of Govt's Development Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday while referring to pace of work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, underlined that focus, efficiency and delivery were the principles of his government's development policy

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted that during the tenure of the past government, the CPEC projects were delayed which was a criminal behaviour but resolved that such behaviour would not be tolerated now.

About his visit to Rashakai Special Economic Zones, the prime minister said meeting the timelines of SEZs and other related projects was essential.

"CPEC projects suffered delays in the past, which is criminal. No such behaviour will be tolerated now. Meeting timelines for Rashakai Special Economic Zone & other CPEC projects is essential.

Focus, efficiency & delivery are the principles of our development policy," the prime minister posted.

In another related tweet, the prime minister said that SEZ were an important component of CPEC, capable of accelerating the economic growth and creating job opportunities.

About Rashakai SEZs, he said that he had directed for plugging of the loopholes in the coordination to expedite the pace of construction.

"Special Economic Zones (SEZ) are an important component of CPEC, capable of accelerating our economic growth & creating job opportunities.

During my visit to Rashakai today, I inspected the pace of construction & directed for plugging the loopholes in coordination," the prime minister said in another tweet.

