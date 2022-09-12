UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Prime Minister underlines int'l community's vital support to overcome flood losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday underscored that the scale and magnitude of losses in the recent floods were too big to be borne by Pakistan alone and said the international community's support was of vital importance.

He expressed these views during a meeting with French Ambassador to Pakistan Nicolas Galey, who called on him.

The prime minister highlighted the extensive devastation caused by the recent floods across Pakistan and the government's response to address the dire situation.

He said Pakistan despite having a negligible contribution to climate change, was among the most vulnerable to its devastation as manifested in the recent floods.

In this regard, he expressed gratitude to the French president for solidarity and support for the flood-stricken people, and for sending a relief flight carrying tents, water pumps and a team of doctors and nurses for the flood affectees, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister underlined that besides the immediate relief assistance, France could contribute to the government's efforts in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

He reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its longstanding cooperative relations with France, both bilaterally and in the context of the European Union.

In the bilateral context, he further said that Pakistan was committed to further deepen its relations with France across all areas of mutual interest.

He hoped that the ambassador would contribute towards strengthening the bilateral relationship as well as explore new areas for cooperation, such as IT, start-ups, agriculture, water management and energy.

The prime minister said Pakistan looked forward to continued engagement with France to further deepen mutually beneficial relations.

