Prime Minister Underlines Significance Of Continued Global Support For Pakistan's Post-flood Plans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday underscored the importance of continued international support and solidarity for Pakistan's plans to build back better after devastating floods.

The prime minister held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He invited President Erdogan to the international conference being co-hosted with the United Nations in Geneva on 9th January next year in the wake of the recent devastating floods in Pakistan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister highlighted the daunting challenge faced by Pakistan in terms of rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas in a climate-resilient manner.

The prime minister expressed gratitude on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan to the brotherly government of Turkiye for the provision of prompt humanitarian assistance in the wake of the unprecedented catastrophic floods.

The two leaders also exchanged views on various bilateral matters and international issues and agreed to remain in close contact.

