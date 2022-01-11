Prime Minister underpins efforts to boost exports, tax collection

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday underlined that exports and tax collection were the two main driving agents to boost the country's economy, and the present government was fully focused on them.

The government, he said, was making strenuous efforts to remove all hurdles and bottlenecks faced by exporters, investors and businessmen, and give a spur to the exports industry.

The prime minister was addressing an inaugural ceremony of 14th International Chambers Summit 2022 arranged by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

Imran Khan said in the past, no attention was paid to those sectors of the economy which were vital for wealth creation.

The exports sector was stagnant in the past, but the incumbent government was providing all facilitation to the exporters, he added, stressing that the exporters should be encouraged with awards and other incentives.

He observed that if the country's exports were not increased, it could again put pressure on the current account and Currency.

The summit was being attended by presidents of more than 54 regular chambers,10 small chambers and 13 women chambers, besides representatives from development partners, international business community, political parties, ministries and the government institutions.

The summit will provide an opportunity to the businessmen to seek resolution of their issues, besides presentation of solid proposals to the stakeholders for the formulation of business-friendly policy of the country.

The prime minister said the government was constantly endeavouring to introduce incentives for ease of doing business and remove all bottlenecks, which would help increase the businessmen's profits and develop a tax culture.

He also termed the introduction of mini-budget an effort to document the economy. Out of the total estimated Rs 11 trillion retail market, only Rs 3 trillion market was registered.

The government was also working on full tax automation, he added.

The prime minister said, "No government in Pakistan ever faced such big challenges like the fiscal and current account deficits. If our friends, Saudi Arabia and China, would not have helped us, we would have defaulted due to our liabilities. We had no reserves to stem the depreciation of rupee." He said the country's economy was going through a stabilization phase, but unfortunately, then came the Covid-19 which posed the century's biggest challenge. It was worth appreciable how Pakistan was out of the woods. The government not only saved the economy but also the lives of people, he said, adding the pandemic brought havoc across the world. In India, its economy was badly impacted with a huge death toll.

He was criticized by the political opponents for not clamping a complete lockdown, but his decision of smart lockdown was being followed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he added.

Then, he said, came the challenge of Afghanistan and the flight of Dollars, which put pressure on rupee.

The prime minister said the world also witnessed a record surge in commodity prices as the supply and demand lines were disrupted by the pandemic. The people all over the world had been facing problems, he added.

About the commodity prices, the prime minister expressed the confidence that they would ease soon.

The prime minister further stressed upon developing a tax culture like the Scandinavian countries that had the highest tax ratio.

He observed that tax culture could not evolve in the country as the people were reluctant to pay taxes in the past, due to lack of trust over rulers who spent the public tax money on their luxurious living.

The present government, he said, was making efforts to spend available resources on the poor segments of society.

He referred to the health cards initiative under which each family was getting free health facility worth 1 million rupees. Such a health insurance was never thought of in the world. To lift the living standards of poor segments of society, the government also launched the Ehsaas programme and stipends.

The prime minister recounted that the country's exports for the first time in history reached $31 billion, remittances $32 billion, and tax revenues around Rs 6,000 billion.

He said the expansion of industry was vital for a country's economy. In Pakistan, large-scale manufacturing (LSM) witnessed a growth by 15 percent. The corporate profits reached Rs 930 billion while the private sector offtake touched Rs 1,138 billion. The IT (information technology) sector exports recorded 70 percent increase reaching about $3 billion, he added, while mentioning the growth of economy due to the government's business-friendly policies.

He said the construction sector was also on the boom while the rural agriculture economy earned Rs 1,100 billion where 60 to 65 percent population of the country was residing. The change in their economic condition could be gauged from the increased sale of motorcycles.

The prime minister said Pakistan was still a cheaper country when compared with petroleum product prices in India and others in the region.

About the State of Madina, Imran Khan said it had brought the biggest revolution in the world, transforming the humble people as the world leaders.

He also shared Allama Iqbal's opinion that a Muslim society would always rise to prominence when it followed the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

The prime minister further said that the rule of law in a society was critical as in its absence, corruption would assume the role of cancer.

"Corruption is a symptom of lack of rule of law in a society. Our fight is for the rule of law in Pakistan. It is a difficult one because of different cartels and mafias, who did not want the rule of law," he said terming it a 'Jihad' against those mafias to secure future of the country.

"In a banana republic, there are two sets of laws for the powerful and the weak," he maintained.

The prime minister stressed that alongside him (Imran Khan), the society would have to carry out this struggle because it was connected with the economic prosperity. "Nations had been destroyed due to corruption and lack of rule of law," he added.

Imran Khan said Pakistan had huge potential to excel on the economic front and, in the tourism sector alone, they could earn to meet the current account deficit.

He also assured the participants that all facilities and utilities would be provided for setting up industrial zones along the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

The project, he said, was in the final stages which was delayed due to corruption that changed its alignment.

He also regretted that any initiatives like this one always drew speculations only for the real estate business, shooting up prices of lands.

He assured that the government would ensure provision of lands on lease at affordable prices to set up economic zones.