UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Underscores Importance Of Just Resolution Of Kashmir Dispute For Durable Peace In S. Asia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:53 PM

Prime Minister underscores importance of just resolution of Kashmir dispute for durable peace in S. Asia

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday, emphasizing the important role of the international community and that of Inter-Parliamentary Union's (IPU) key strategic priorities in resolving the ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world, underscored the importance of just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday, emphasizing the important role of the international community and that of Inter-Parliamentary Union's (IPU) key strategic priorities in resolving the ongoing conflicts in different parts of the world, underscored the importance of just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

The prime minister was talking to President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Cuevas Barron who called on him here. The IPU president is on an official visit to Pakistan, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister, in his interaction with the IPU president, highlighted the growing wave of 'Hindutva' under the RSS-BJP dispensation, which had emerged as a serious threat not only for minorities in India but also for regional peace and security. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani also attended the meeting.

The prime minister also underscored Pakistan's long-standing support for a political solution in Afghanistan and positive contribution towards an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.

During the meeting, the prime minister and the IPU president exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to inter-parliamentary cooperation, Covid-19 pandemic, and regional peace and security.

Prime Minister Khan appreciated Gabriela Barron's contribution as IPU president to advance the role of parliaments and parliamentarians and highlighted the role of IPU in facilitating parliamentary diplomacy.

He also highlighted the unprecedented global health and economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The prime minister noted that the government's emphasis had been on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

"The 'smart lockdown' policy and other measures taken by the government had led to asignificant improvement in the pandemic situation in Pakistan," the press release quotedthe prime minister as saying.\395

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Senate Prime Minister World Visit Ipu Jammu Media Government Asia Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Tarbaila dam reservoir expected to reach its maxim ..

1 minute ago

Karachi Development Authority chief visits Malik J ..

1 minute ago

Timely drainage of rain water to save industrialis ..

1 minute ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah orders certain commercial ..

25 minutes ago

SCCI demands deferment of POS system for a year

4 minutes ago

Chinese FM to visit five European countries

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.