Prime Minister , UNICEF Executive Dir. discuss Afghan humanitarian situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and the newly-appointed Executive Director of United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Catherine Russell Monday discussed UNICEF's country programme in Pakistan as well as the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

She called on the prime minister during her first visit to Pakistan since assuming position of the UNICEF executive director, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister highlighted the government's efforts in the social sectors, including national health coverage and Sehat cards.

He also shared Pakistan's perspective on the humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan, and the need for constructive engagement by the international community to help address them.

The prime minister appreciated UNICEF's key role for promotion and protection of rights of child, including increasing enrollment, upscaling of immunization programmes, catering for child malnutrition and stunting, and improving the infrastructure of public education system.

The UNICEF executive director appreciated the government's cooperation in the fulfillment of its mandate, and reaffirmed UNICEF's commitment to strengthen its partnership with Pakistan.

She lauded the government's commitment on enrollment and nutrition, and the universal health coverage initiative.

UNICEF is an important development partner of Pakistan and works closely with the government on a broad range of issues especially those related to children and women.