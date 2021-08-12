Prime Minister updated on Kamyab Pakistan project for uplift of farmers, youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the Kamyab Pakistan programme would generate employment opportunities for youth and facilitate the farmers in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the Kamyab Pakistan programme would generate employment opportunities for youth and facilitate the farmers in the country.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, who briefed him about the progress on Kamyab Pakistan programme.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction over the Kamyab Pakistan Programme, saying that this was the first project of its kind in the country's history which would help people to get employment, own a house and get agricultural machinery.

The Kamyab Pakistan programme will not only provide employment to the youth through installment loans, but will also provide loans to the middle class for their accommodation.

In addition, financial assistance to farmers, including loans for acquisition of modern technology and machinery, will enable significant growth in the agricultural sector.