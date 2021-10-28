Prime minister updated on privatization of loss-making enterprises

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro and Finance Advisor Shaukat Fayaz Tarin Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein they discussed the matters pertaining to the privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro and Finance Advisor Shaukat Fayaz Tarin Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein they discussed the matters pertaining to the privatization of loss-making state-owned enterprises.

They updated the prime minister on the privatization process of the loss-making enterprises.

The prime minister directed the ministers concerned to take all out measures for bringing in maximum revenue through the privatization of such enterprises as well as for improving their performance.