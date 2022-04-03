UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Urges Believers To Choose Virtue Over Evil

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2022 | 12:26 AM

Prime Minister urges believers to choose virtue over evil

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged all believers to choose virtue over evil and remain steadfast in the face of temptations that dissuade from the right path

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged all believers to choose virtue over evil and remain steadfast in the face of temptations that dissuade from the right path.

In a message at the start of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak (1443 H), he said, "I, on my own behalf and on behalf of my government, congratulate the people of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah on the advent of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak." "The holy month of Ramzan teaches us to refrain from temptations and restrain ourselves even from otherwise permissible acts," he said adding "This Ramzan holds special significance as we are faced with a struggle between good and evil.

Allah Almighty has blessed us with the supreme gift of conscience to choose between right and wrong. The important direction of enjoining good and forbidding evil is what distinguishes human beings from other creatures.""I consider it my good fortune to have strived for establishing a welfare state on the model of Riasat-e-Madinah where every citizen, irrespective of status, wealth, cast and creed has equal rights and where the rule of law prevails," he continued.

He said, "I pray to Almighty Allah that this Ramzan brings peace, happiness and contentment for all believers and our beloved country. Pakistan Paindabad."

