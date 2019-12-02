Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Pakistan was standing at the crossroads of history and urged the bureaucracy to translate the vision of political leadership for the country's development and people's prosperity into reality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Pakistan was standing at the crossroads of history and urged the bureaucracy to translate the vision of political leadership for the country's development and people's prosperity into reality.

Speaking to the recently promoted Federal secretaries, who called on him here, the prime minister said, Pakistan, being considered as an ideal country owing to it its good governance in the 1960s decades was now behind other countries of the region, which had several reasons.

He said today the political leadership and bureaucracy had determine the country's future and it needed new wisdom and better governance.

Being backbone of the state, the prime minister urged the bureaucracy to fulfill their responsibilities as Jehad and national obligation and come up to the expectations of the nation.

The prime minister said that Allah Almighty had blessed Pakistan with abundant resources and manpower.

He said foreign investors in the last 15 months had evinced keen interest in all sectors of the economy.

He added that economic stability had returned due to government efforts and now the local as well as foreign investors and business community were expressing confidence on the government's policies.

International institutions were also acknowledging improvement in the country's economy, the prime minister said.

He said that it was need of hour that bureaucracy must play its due role in governance and welfare of the people to further boost economic stability.

Referring to keen interest of overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country, he said, the overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors were discouraged in the past due to governance issues.

" We will improve the situation by providing conducive environment and further easiness in businesses for overseas Pakistanis, investors, particularly small and medium investors," the prime minister said.

The prime minister directed the federal secretaries to utilize their energies and experience in service to the country and social welfare of the people.

The federal secretaries thanked the prime minister and assured to fully play their role in progress and prosperity of the country.

Earlier, congratulating the newly promoted officers, the prime minister said that they were promoted purely on merit and keeping in view their performance.

He expressed the hope the newly promoted officers would perform their new responsibilities with utmost conscientious and full passion to serve the country and nation.