Prime Minister urges business community to focus on growth of export-oriented sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the business community to focus on the growth of export-oriented sectors like Information Technology and agriculture related industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the business community to focus on the growth of export-oriented sectors like Information Technology and agriculture related industry. He promised to develop Export Industrial Zones in all parts of the country for that purpose where exporters would be encouraged to invest by providing them facilities like necessary infrastructure and effective One Window Operation to resolve their problems.

The prime minister was chairing the meeting of a group of business community here to figure out a way forward to cope with the financial challenges facing Pakistan.

He also emphasized upon the need to develop solar and wind sectors for the production of green and renewable energy because Pakistan cannot afford to spend $ 20 billion annually on oil import.

The prime minister highlighted that the government's decision to ban the import of luxury and nonessential consumer items would save $4 billion annually which was sufficient to finance annual import of palm oil.

He desired that the entire nation including the business community should work hard day in and day out to improve the country's fragile socio-economic condition, as it was the only way forward.