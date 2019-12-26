Prime Minister urges international community to wake up before `RSS on the move' leads to genocides of Muslims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the international community to wake up before the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the move led to genocide of Muslims that would dwarf other genocides.

"Whenever militias like Hitler's Brown Shirts or RSS are formed, based upon hatred of a certain community, it always ends in genocide," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

The Prime Minister in his post also attached a tweet of Suchitra Vijayan - a Barrister at Law, writer, photographer, political essayist, and a lecturer which showed, in a video clip, the march of RSS uniformed people from an Indian state Telangana.

Suchitra Vijayan in her tweet said, "This is a RSS march from Telangana.

They are mobilizing. RSS is the ideological child of the SS. They are Nazi's in Khaki uniform. If the international community remains silent you are complicit in endorsing the ongoing violence:"The columns of Suchitra Vijayan, who is the founder and the Executive Director of The Polis Project, and writes about war, conflict, foreign policy, politics, literature, and photography, appear regularly in The Hindu newspaper and Warscapes Magazine.

It may be mentioned here that RSS, a right-wing Hindu nationalist paramilitary volunteer organization, is widely regarded as the parent organization of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).