UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Urges Int'l Community To Make India Abide By CRC In IOJ&K

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 12:02 AM

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India abide by CRC in IOJ&K

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the international community must urge India to abide by its obligations under Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC), particularly for the children in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the international community must urge India to abide by its obligations under Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC), particularly for the children in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In a series of tweets, the prime minister posted "As we celebrate Universal Children's Day this year, we must not forget the suffering of children of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir." In other tweet he said, today, as they celebrated Universal Children's Day and 30th anniversary of Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC), he wished to reiterate Pakistan's commitment to the protection of child rights.

"Let's work for a better future for our children as we celebrate Children's Day!" he added.

The prime minister further tweeted that his government was pursuing policies and programmes at every level to promote equality of opportunity for all children and create pathways for the empowerment, prosperity and development of every child in Pakistan.

The schools and educational institutes across the IOJ&K were shut after the Indian government illegally annexed the internationally recognized disputed territory by stripping its autonomous position through its unilateral and unlawful legislation on August 5, followed by imposition of complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied territory.

The Universal Children's Day was first established in 1954 and is celebrated on 20th November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare. 20th November was the day when in 1959 the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and it was also the date in 1989 when the UNGA adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Costa Rican Colon August November All Government

Recent Stories

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

3 minutes ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

3 minutes ago

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

11 minutes ago

Israeli Opposition Bloc Leader Gantz Says Failed t ..

6 minutes ago

Two PIA staffers held in theft case at Karachi air ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro directs officials to ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.