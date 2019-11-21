(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the international community must urge India to abide by its obligations under Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC), particularly for the children in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In a series of tweets, the prime minister posted "As we celebrate Universal Children's Day this year, we must not forget the suffering of children of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir." In other tweet he said, today, as they celebrated Universal Children's Day and 30th anniversary of Convention on the Rights of Child (CRC), he wished to reiterate Pakistan's commitment to the protection of child rights.

"Let's work for a better future for our children as we celebrate Children's Day!" he added.

The prime minister further tweeted that his government was pursuing policies and programmes at every level to promote equality of opportunity for all children and create pathways for the empowerment, prosperity and development of every child in Pakistan.

The schools and educational institutes across the IOJ&K were shut after the Indian government illegally annexed the internationally recognized disputed territory by stripping its autonomous position through its unilateral and unlawful legislation on August 5, followed by imposition of complete lockdown and communications blackout in the occupied territory.

The Universal Children's Day was first established in 1954 and is celebrated on 20th November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare. 20th November was the day when in 1959 the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and it was also the date in 1989 when the UNGA adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.