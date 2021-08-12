UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Urges Int'l Community To Reinforce Afghan Peace Efforts

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to support the Afghan peace process and urged the international community to reinforce those efforts as peace in Afghanistan was a shared responsibility

The prime minister, in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr. Fuad Hussein, who called on him here, outlined Pakistan's consistent support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

The prime minister underscored the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy. On Afghanistan, he reiterated that there was no military solution and that a negotiated political solution was the only way forward.

The prime minister extended warm welcome to the foreign minister and reaffirmed Pakistan's close fraternal ties with Iraq, founded on strong affinities of faith and culture.

He appreciated Iraq's resolute efforts to rebuild the country and wished well for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

While discussing various aspects of bilateral relations, the prime minister underscored the importance accorded by Pakistan to further deepening and broadening mutual cooperation with Iraq in diverse fields.

Imran Khan also reiterated his invitation extended to the Prime Minister of Iraq and expressed the hope that the visit would take place at an early date.

Thanking the prime minister for extending warm hospitality to his delegation, Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein conveyed cordial greetings of the Iraqi leadership.

He affirmed Iraq's desire to forge stronger relationship with Pakistan in pursuance of the vision of the leadership of the two countries.

Thanking the prime minister for his invitation to the Iraqi prime minister, Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein conveyed invitation on behalf of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Iraq.

The foreign minister also highlighted Iraq's efforts to defuse tensions in the region and promote cooperative ties among regional countries. The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's support for these endeavors.

