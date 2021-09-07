Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that the international community must stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, undertake positive engagement, and create incentives for ensuring sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that the international community must stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, undertake positive engagement, and create incentives for ensuring sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

The prime minister said Pakistan had suffered enormously due to protracted conflict and instability in Afghanistan.

"As such, a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan as well as regional countries," he said while talking to Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio who called on him.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations, said a press release of PM office media wing.

The prime minister noted that at this critical juncture it was vital to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan, take steps to consolidate peace, and preclude any mass exodus of refugees.

In this context, preventing humanitarian crisis and stabilizing the economy were the most urgent priorities.

In the bilateral context, prime minister Imran Khan said Italy was a vital partner for Pakistan and stressed for the importance of enhanced collaboration in diverse areas, including trade and investments, defence, and people-to-people contacts.

He also highlighted that the large Pakistani diaspora in Italy constituted a strong bridge between the two countries.

Foreign minister Luigi Di Mario thanked Pakistan for facilitation of its evacuation operations.

He underscored Italy's commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Italian foreign minister also conveyed invitation to the prime minister to visit Italy.

The prime minister, on the occasion, also extended invitation to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to visit Pakistan.