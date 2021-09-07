UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Urges Int'l Community To Stand In Solidarity With Afghan People

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

Prime Minister urges int'l community to stand in solidarity with Afghan people

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that the international community must stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, undertake positive engagement, and create incentives for ensuring sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed that the international community must stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, undertake positive engagement, and create incentives for ensuring sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

The prime minister said Pakistan had suffered enormously due to protracted conflict and instability in Afghanistan.

"As such, a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan was in the best interest of Pakistan as well as regional countries," he said while talking to Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio who called on him.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations, said a press release of PM office media wing.

The prime minister noted that at this critical juncture it was vital to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan, take steps to consolidate peace, and preclude any mass exodus of refugees.

In this context, preventing humanitarian crisis and stabilizing the economy were the most urgent priorities.

In the bilateral context, prime minister Imran Khan said Italy was a vital partner for Pakistan and stressed for the importance of enhanced collaboration in diverse areas, including trade and investments, defence, and people-to-people contacts.

He also highlighted that the large Pakistani diaspora in Italy constituted a strong bridge between the two countries.

Foreign minister Luigi Di Mario thanked Pakistan for facilitation of its evacuation operations.

He underscored Italy's commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The Italian foreign minister also conveyed invitation to the prime minister to visit Italy.

The prime minister, on the occasion, also extended invitation to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to visit Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Visit Italy Media Refugee Best

Recent Stories

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

3 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

3 hours ago
 UEFA's Ceferin says biennial World Cup would 'dilu ..

UEFA's Ceferin says biennial World Cup would 'dilute' tournament

2 minutes ago
 Finland's virus curbs to end once 80% vaccinated

Finland's virus curbs to end once 80% vaccinated

2 minutes ago
 Journalists play vibrant role in enhancing Kashmir ..

Journalists play vibrant role in enhancing Kashmir issue: AJK Prime Minister

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.