Prime Minister Urges Muslim World To Show Solidarity With Kashmiris As Lockdown Enters 51st Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:23 AM

Prime Minister urges Muslim world to show solidarity with Kashmiris as lockdown enters 51st day

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged upon the Muslim countries to show solidarity with the Kashmiris as the lockdown in Indian Occupied Valley entered its 51st day.

The prime minister stated this at a dinner hosted in honour of heads of delegation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in New York late Tuesday.

The event was attended by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Niger and Azerbaijan.

The prime minister said it was important for the Muslim world to stand for the eight million Kashmiris who were facing a challenging situation in shape of continuous denial of human rights.

He mentioned that 900,000 Indian security troops had confined the Muslims in Kashmir, the largest human jail in the history.

Imran Khan regretted that the world used the phrase Islamic terrorism whenever Muslims faced an issue relating to human rights.

He said the objective of inviting the OIC representatives was to discuss the ways to support the Kashmir cause.

He expressed hope that the Muslim countries in next few days would devise a strategy to be presented before the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly.

Khan called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi an 'architect of state terrorism', who he said was claiming to govern the world's biggest democracy.

"Which democracy allows this nonsense treatment meted to the citizens of a disputed territory where people have no access to hospitals and children to schools," the prime minister said.

The members of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir discussed in detail the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Valley.

