Prime Minister Urges Nation To Build Pakistan In Accordance With Quaid's Vision

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 06:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that on Quaid-i-Azam's birthday, they, as a nation, must resolve to build Pakistan in accordance with his vision of an Islamic welfare state based on compassion, human dignity, justice, rule of law & a plural inclusivist society.

In a series of tweets on Quaid's birthday, the prime minister also stressed upon the young aspiring leaders that they should make Quaid as their role model.

"He (Quaid) was Sadiq & Ameen & his 40-year struggle was not for personal gain but to achieve a homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent where they could live as free citizens second to none," he further posted.

