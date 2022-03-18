UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Urges People Of Kurram To Fully Participate In Upcoming LG Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Prime Minister urges people of Kurram to fully participate in upcoming LG elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the people of District Kurram to fully participate in the second phase of upcoming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The prime minister, who was scheduled to visit Parachinar and address a public gathering there on Friday, in a video message extended his apologies to the people of Kurram for not visiting the area due to bad weather conditions.

"I was told by the pilots that the bad weather conditions including strong winds in the hilly area of Kurram are not suitable for the flight of a helicopter. I extend my apologies to the people of Kurram", he said.

The prime minister said that he would visit Kurram at the earliest opportunity.

