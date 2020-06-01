Prime Minister urges people to behave like responsible nation in COVID-19 situation; indicates to open more sectors of economy

Prime Minister Imran Khan while making a passionate appeal to the people to behave like "a responsible nation" in the COVID-19 situation, Monday indicated to open more sectors of economy, including tourism to minimize negative effects of the lockdown on the country's 25% population living below the poverty line

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan while making a passionate appeal to the people to behave like "a responsible nation" in the COVID-19 situation, Monday indicated to open more sectors of economy, including tourism to minimize negative effects of the lockdown on the country's 25% population living below the poverty line.

"Over 50 million people in Pakistan cannot afford two times meal if they do not go to work. We have a totally different situation when compared with other countries like China, the United States and Europe," he maintained.

The prime minister expressed the views telecast live after the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) he chaired, during which the latest COVID-19 situation was discussed in detail.

Imran Khan said as it was very clear that the coronavirus would not end till the availability of a vaccine, the people in every field of life would have to live with it and protect themselves by taking preventive measures and following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The United States, which had lost over 100,000 lives due to COVID-19 and provided $ 3 trillion to stimulate its economy, he said, was now deciding to open its markets to save its economy.

"The virus will spread and the number of deaths can rise. But if we have to survive, we will have to follow the SOPs," he added.

The prime minister said besides the construction and some other industries, he was also in favour of opening the tourism sector, which was a source of income for the poor people living in hilly areas during three to four months of the summer season.

He, however, added that the decision to open the tourism sector would be taken only after the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan finalized the SOPs for the sector.