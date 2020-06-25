UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Urges People To Follow SOPs In Letter, Spirit To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:08 PM

Prime Minister urges people to follow SOPs in letter, spirit to contain spread of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Talking to volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force at the PM Office, the prime minister said that it was essential to making common people understand the importance of following precautionary measures.

The prime minister said that if the people did not follow the SOPs seriously it would increase the burden on hospitals and existing health facilities. He said the next one month was crucial and "If we are able to convince people to adopt maximum precautionary measures, the peak of the disease can pass.

" The prime minister said the administration was already stretched to their limits and the government did not want to put additional pressure on them.

Prime Minister Khan said volunteers were very important as they have played an important role in all countries in stemming the tide of the pandemic.

Praising volunteers and Corona Relief Tiger Force, the prime minister said youth were the country's future and they also have to play a key role in the upcoming rainy season by planting maximum trees unprecedented in the history of the country.\867

