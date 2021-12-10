UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Urges Singh Govt's Participation In Center's Socio-economic Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:26 PM

Prime Minister urges Singh govt's participation in center's socio-economic projects

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the Sindh government to fully participate in the federal government projects of socio-economic development including Kamyab Pakistan and Sehat Card

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the Sindh government to fully participate in the Federal government projects of socio-economic development including Kamyab Pakistan and Sehat Card.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the regional presidents and general secretaries of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter during his visit here, also mentioned Ehsaas Card, Ehsaas Rashan Program and Kisan Card calling for the provincial government's participation.

He said people of Sindh could not be kept deprived of the benefits of the federal government's projects owing to mere political reasons as all of the initiatives were aimed at public welfare.

The participants of the meeting discussed with the prime minister the overall situation in Sindh province besides development schemes.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit All Government

Recent Stories

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Coun ..

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Council for third consecutive time

2 minutes ago
 Macron hails 'convergence of views' in first meeti ..

Macron hails 'convergence of views' in first meeting with Scholz

2 minutes ago
 30 displaced families return home from Afghanistan ..

30 displaced families return home from Afghanistan

2 minutes ago
 MWM delegation meets DG Rangers

MWM delegation meets DG Rangers

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 minutes ago
 Verstappen takes first practice honours in Abu Dha ..

Verstappen takes first practice honours in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.