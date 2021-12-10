(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the Sindh government to fully participate in the Federal government projects of socio-economic development including Kamyab Pakistan and Sehat Card.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the regional presidents and general secretaries of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter during his visit here, also mentioned Ehsaas Card, Ehsaas Rashan Program and Kisan Card calling for the provincial government's participation.

He said people of Sindh could not be kept deprived of the benefits of the federal government's projects owing to mere political reasons as all of the initiatives were aimed at public welfare.

The participants of the meeting discussed with the prime minister the overall situation in Sindh province besides development schemes.