UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Urges Traders, Businessmen, Industrialists To Help Generate Taxes For National Prosperity

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 09:35 PM

Prime Minister urges traders, businessmen, industrialists to help generate taxes for national prosperity

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday stressed upon traders, businessmen and industrialists to come forward and work with the government in cohesion for collection of taxes which were a prerequisite for running the country's financial matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday stressed upon traders, businessmen and industrialists to come forward and work with the government in cohesion for collection of taxes which were a prerequisite for running the country's financial matters.

Addressing an award distribution ceremony of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce, the prime minister invited the traders' community and industrialists to work as a team with the government.

He expressed the confidence that with collective efforts, they would overcome the current difficult phase of economy.

He regretted that the country was burdened with whopping debts of Rs 30,000 billion in the last decade by the previous rulers and half of collected taxes went for payment of those loans and interest.

The prime minister said the country could no longer function under such conditions and the mindset. About 70 per cent of the total tax collected was being paid by 300 companies alone whereas the ratio of paying taxes in the service and agriculture sectors was dismal.

"We have to change the mindset as the country can no longer run on the old patterns. It is indispensable to broaden the tax net," he said, adding that in the past, the people did not trust the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) due to their bitter experience.

In 2013, the prime minister said, the then minister had admitted huge corruption in the FBR but now it was being reformed.

About resistance showed by certain groups of traders over tax measures, Imran Khan declared that he would not bow to the pressure and such tactics, and budge from the steps as it would amount to disloyalty with the country.

He observed that the country did not have financial resources whereas on the other hand, the people were demanding establishment of schools, universities and hospitals. It could only be possible when there were enough resources with the government, he added and referred to the tax collection measures in that regard.

More/\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Agriculture Gujranwala Chamber FBR Commerce From Government Billion

Recent Stories

'Eternal Chancellor' Merkel Turns 65 Amid Unconfir ..

31 seconds ago

Russia Satisfied With US Determination to Continue ..

34 seconds ago

Russia, US Discusses in Detail Extension of START ..

36 seconds ago

Public trust on police improving due to friendly c ..

39 seconds ago

Former Belgium manager Waseige dies at 79

5 minutes ago

UK Police Charge 7 Climate Activists at Concrete P ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.