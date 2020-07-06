UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Urges WHO To Play Its Role In Removing COVID-19 Related Travel Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:18 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday called upon the World Health Organization (WHO) to play its role in engaging member states to remove COVID-19 related travel restrictions for Pakistan and other developing countries and to work towards a data driven system of non-discriminatory travel rules

The prime minister held a video conference with Director General WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom.

The prime minister observed that travel restrictions imposed by the developed countries in the wake of COVID-19 could further exacerbate economic difficulties of developing countries struggling to mitigate adverse economic impact of the pandemic, PM office media wing in a press release said.

While noting progress made by Pakistan in containing the spread of virus, WHO appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan in fighting the pandemic.

The prime minister appreciated the support extended by WHO to the international community including Pakistan to fight COVID-19.

He also highlighted Pakistan's strategy of deploying scientific and data driven interventions as well as rapid upgrades of healthcare facilities while attempting to maintain a balance between life and livelihood that had yielded positive results with a current downward trajectory in the spread of pandemic.

Dr Tedros Adhanom said that WHO was working to suggest COVID-19 related travel guidelines to help the international community in making these decisions.

