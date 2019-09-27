Prime Minister urges world leaders to realize urgency of climate change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the world leaders to show seriousness and realize urgency of climate change and effects of green house gases, expressing the hope that the United Nations would take leadership role in that regard

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the world leaders to show seriousness and realize urgency of climate change and effects of green house gases, expressing the hope that the United Nations would take leadership role in that regard.

The prime minister, in his address to the 74th session of the United National General Assembly, said so many leaders had talked about the climate change but he felt there was lack of seriousness as they did not realize the urgency of situation.

"We have lot of ideas but someone say as ideas without funds are mere hallucination," he added.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was among the top ten nations in the world, which were most affected by the climate change. "We depend on our rivers, we are mainly an agricultural country and 80 percent of the water in our rivers come from glaciers. And even in India, 80 percent water also come from glaciers like Karakorum, Himalayas, Hindukush," he added.

He said all the glaciers were melting at quite a rapid pace, and if it kept going and nothing was done, then he feared that the human would face a huge catastrophe.

"When our party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we planted a billion trees in five years and now we have set a target of ten billion trees in Pakistan," he said adding the idea was to counter the effects of global warming.

The prime minister told the world leadership that one country could not do anything and it had to be a combined effort of the entire world.

He said his optimism come from the fact that Allah Almighty had endowed the humans with great power, who could do anything. "So why does our survival instinct is stared up and this is really what I felt the UN would take the lead in that. There must be more emphasis," he added.

He said the richer countries must be pushed, and those countries, which were mainly responsible for green house gas emissions, must be pushed. "Our country has contributed minuscule amount to green house gases."