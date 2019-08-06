Prime Minister urges world to act soon lest Kashmir issue triggers nuclear fury

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the independence movement in Jammu and Kashmir could not be crushed with India's single presidential decree and urged the international community to act soon, lest the dispute between neighbouring Pakistan and India sparked any nuclear war

"It's not nuclear blackmailing, rather I am appealing to the common sense. Is the world prepared for the worst?" the prime minister said in his address to a specially summoned joint sitting of the parliament, as India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The prime minister said India's unconstitutional move to suppress the voice of Kashmiris would lead to more reaction, adding that he could predict several Pulwama-like incidents in future.

He said if international community failed to take notice of India's racist move, the damage could go uncontrolled.

He said deliberate attempt to change demographics of population was a sheer violation of Geneva Convention and also subjected to war crimes.

He said Pakistan was considering to approach all international fora including the United Nations Security Council and the International Criminal Court to fight India's illegal act of revocation of Article 370 of its constitution.

He recalled that his government after assuming office in last August focused on reinvigorating ties with all neighbouring countries including India to encourage dialogue for resolution of all outstanding issues on bilateral basis.

However, he regretted, the government of Bharatia Janta Party did not respond positively and used anti-Pakistan sentiments to get votes in elections for its second tenure.

He said change in historic status of Jammu and Kashmir was in line with the BJP's ideology based on racism and ethnic cleansing of Muslims.

"This is the same ideology that hit the secular ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru," he said.

He said it was the moment to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who even being an ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity, realized the prejudice against Muslims.

"Now, as beef eaters in India face lynching, those earlier against the Quaid's Two-Nation Theory have started supporting it," he said.

The prime minister said India's racist policies was in total contrast to Pakistan's vision of the State of Medina which declared all citizens equal regardless of their religion, caste and creed.

He said striping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status was based on BJP's racist agenda for which the Indian government violated its own constitution and 17 resolutions of UNSC.