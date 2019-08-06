UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Urges World To Act Soon Lest Kashmir Issue Triggers Nuclear Fury

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:04 PM

Prime Minister urges world to act soon lest Kashmir issue triggers nuclear fury

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the independence movement in Jammu and Kashmir could not be crushed with India's single presidential decree and urged the international community to act soon, lest the dispute between neighbouring Pakistan and India sparked any nuclear war

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the independence movement in Jammu and Kashmir could not be crushed with India's single presidential decree and urged the international community to act soon, lest the dispute between neighbouring Pakistan and India sparked any nuclear war.

"It's not nuclear blackmailing, rather I am appealing to the common sense. Is the world prepared for the worst?" the prime minister said in his address to a specially summoned joint sitting of the parliament, as India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The prime minister said India's unconstitutional move to suppress the voice of Kashmiris would lead to more reaction, adding that he could predict several Pulwama-like incidents in future.

He said if international community failed to take notice of India's racist move, the damage could go uncontrolled.

He said deliberate attempt to change demographics of population was a sheer violation of Geneva Convention and also subjected to war crimes.

He said Pakistan was considering to approach all international fora including the United Nations Security Council and the International Criminal Court to fight India's illegal act of revocation of Article 370 of its constitution.

He recalled that his government after assuming office in last August focused on reinvigorating ties with all neighbouring countries including India to encourage dialogue for resolution of all outstanding issues on bilateral basis.

However, he regretted, the government of Bharatia Janta Party did not respond positively and used anti-Pakistan sentiments to get votes in elections for its second tenure.

He said change in historic status of Jammu and Kashmir was in line with the BJP's ideology based on racism and ethnic cleansing of Muslims.

"This is the same ideology that hit the secular ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawahar Lal Nehru," he said.

He said it was the moment to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who even being an ambassador of Hindu-Muslim unity, realized the prejudice against Muslims.

"Now, as beef eaters in India face lynching, those earlier against the Quaid's Two-Nation Theory have started supporting it," he said.

The prime minister said India's racist policies was in total contrast to Pakistan's vision of the State of Medina which declared all citizens equal regardless of their religion, caste and creed.

He said striping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status was based on BJP's racist agenda for which the Indian government violated its own constitution and 17 resolutions of UNSC.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah Nuclear Jammu Medina Geneva Same Independence Lead August Criminals Muslim All Government Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

Ohio Governor Proposes New Law to Take Firearms Fr ..

35 seconds ago

Support for Merkel's Junior Coalition Partner Hits ..

39 seconds ago

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

49 minutes ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

50 minutes ago

China is seriously concerned about current situati ..

41 seconds ago

US Still Planning on Chinese Visit in September, W ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.