Prime Minister Urges Writers' Role To Acquaint Youth Of Social Values, National Identity

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the renowned writers could play their role to acquaint the country's youth about the social values and national identity, for being popular in every social segment through their writings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the renowned writers could play their role to acquaint the country's youth about the social values and national identity, for being popular in every social segment through their writings.

In a meeting via video link with renowned writers, he assured the government's all out support for the promotion of national culture and identity.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa also attended the meeting.

The prime minister while underscoring the importance of highlighting national culture and Pakistaniat (identity of being a Pakistan's national), said the education and training of the youth had been jeopardized by the modern communication tools, internet, easy access to objectionable content and onslaught of alien culture and traditions.

He said the onslaught of the culture contrary to Islamic teachings and social values were not only imperiling our history, culture and social values but also reducing the youth's knowledge about the Islamic personalities, sages and the national history.

The prime minister said the government was specially focusing the reformation of the Pakistan Television to help revive its previous role of highlighting the national identity. He hoped that the private television channels could also play their part in that regard.

