Prime Minister, Usman Buzdar Discuss Progress Of Development Projects In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed progress of the ongoing development projects in the province.

Over 4,000 development projects approved at district and divisional levels in Punjab were also discussed in the meeting.

