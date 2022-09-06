UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Utilizing All Available Resources To Help Flood Victims: Miftah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 10:39 PM

Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is utilizing all available resources to help flood victims

The Federal and provincial governments will have to spend four billion rupees for relief work, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The government, he said had purchased tents costing ten billion rupees for resolving shelter issues of flood-stricken people.

Commenting on inflation, he said, we have set target to control inflation. He said that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are also worried over inflation.

To a question about IMF's tough demands, Miftah Ismail said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) had been demanding changes in power and petroleum prices.

He said that incumbent government had made soft agreements, and finally, the IMF agreed to extend financial support to Pakistan.

The minister said that China, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are coming forward for the investment.

About early elections, he said that coalition government would complete constitutional tenure at any cost. He said that next general elections would be held as per schedule.

